Khamzat Chimaev Believes He Would Finish Israel Adesanya & Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev is confident he would finish both Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

At UFC Vegas 11, Chimaev had a highlight-reel one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert. Following the win, many wondered how quickly he could earn a title shot, and what division. Yet, for the undefeated prospect, he says he ready to fight for the belt at both divisions.

“Of course! Why not?” he said after the fight. “I did hard work for that. I’m ready. Both divisions.”

If Khamzat Chimaev does end up earning title shots at welterweight and middleweight he would have to fight Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. Usman is a dominant wrestler while Adesanya is a dominant striker. Both matchups would be intriguing for him, yet the Swede is confident he would finish both of them.

“If I do my hard work, nobody’s a challenge for me,” Chimaev said. “I’m going to stop both guys.”

Currently, the plan is for Chimaev to fight Demian Maia on Fight Island later this year. Yet, after the win, many pundits have called for him to fight someone even higher ranked than Maia.