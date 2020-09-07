Khamzat Chimaev Booked For UFC Vegas 11 Fight, Targeted To Take On Demian Maia On Fight Island If He Wins

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have two fights booked.

The rising star after his two appearances in a week on Fight Island is set to return to the Octagon on Sept. 19 against Gerald Meerschaert. Brazilian outlet, Combate was first to report the news.

Chimaev made his UFC debut on July 15 where he scored a second-round submission win over John Phillips. He then turned out just 10 days later and scored a first-round win TKO win over Rhys McKee. The Swede will now get his toughest fight to date when he battles Meerschaert.

Gerald Meerschaert, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Ian Heinisch. Before that, he submitted Deron Winn at UFC 248. The veteran was supposed to fight Ed Herman at light heavyweight but he tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no doubt this is Chimaev’s toughest fight to date as Meerschaert is solid on the ground. But, if he gets his hand raised, Dana White said the plan is to have him fight Demian Maia on Fight Island in October.

“We’re working on fight for him here [in Las Vegas], that’s still being worked,” White said. “But we’re talking about him and Demian Maia on Fight Island.”

For White, he loves the fact Chimaev wants to fight so often.

“He’ll fight here and he’ll fight on Fight Island,” White said of Chimaev. “This guy wants to—I love that. I love that mentality.”