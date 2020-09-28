Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Israel Adesanya

Khamzat Chimaev has made a name for himself in quick fashion since debuting in the UFC this July. Following the middleweight title fight at UFC 253, Chimaev sent out a Tweet to Dana White, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard, and the UFC stating he is ready for a title fight against the champion.

Chimaev’s Tweet is below:

Dana White previously stated that Chimaev’s next fight will be a 5-round main event in Las Vegas. He has not announced who his next opponent will be, however. There have been rumors that the UFC was attempting to book Chimaev vs Stephen Thompson for December but according to Ariel Helwani, Wonderboy is not interested in the fight.

Reports circulating that Khamzat Chimaev x Stephen Thompson is done for 11/19. I know that's a fight UFC wanted, but just spoke to @WonderboyMMA who says that fight isn’t a done at all & he isn’t interested. He wants a top-ranked opponent like Leon Edwards or Jorge Masvidal next. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 27, 2020

When Neil Magny heard that Chimaev’s next fight will be a main event, he made a public statement that he would take the fight.

Chimaev had also been rumoured to face Damian Maia next, although talk of that fight appears to have died down.

Dana White spoke about Chimaev at the UFC Las Vegas 11 post-event press conference.

“The guy’s special. I’ve been in this game my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like him. He’s special, he’s different and he wants to fight again,” Dana White said of Chimaev. “I’ve never been in a position where I’m like, ‘Who’s next?”