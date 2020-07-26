Khamzat Chimaev May Have Another UFC Bout As Soon As August Or September

All aboard the Khamzat Chimaev hype train.

Chimaev has quickly taken the MMA world by storm. “Borz” had fight fans buzzing with his second-round submission victory over John Phillips in his UFC debut. He followed that up with a first-round TKO win over Rhys McKee just 10 days later at UFC on ESPN 14. Fans have called Chimaev a more aggressive version of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov due to his fighting style.

Khamzat Chimaev Could Have Another Quick UFC Turnaround

UFC president Dana White told Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole that he hopes to get Chimaev on the UFC 252 card on Aug. 15.

Just spoke to @danawhite and he said @KChimaev “is special” and wants to fight again on Aug. 15 at #UFC252. He said he’ll make that happen. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 26, 2020

MMAJunkie’s John Morgan followed up on this by reaching out to Chimaev’s team. While the Aug. 15 date may not be realistic, there’s still a chance that fight fans will see “Borz” again in late August or September.

Chimaev’s team tells me UFC is already working on securing him a visa to U.S. Sounds like #UFC252 might be a little too soon, but targeting late August or early September to get this hot prospect back in the cage. @KChimaev asked for @demianmaia on Twitter. Like that matchup? https://t.co/UXlWVO3XrP — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) July 26, 2020

Chimaev’s pro MMA record improves to a perfect 8-0. He has yet to go the distance. He has four wins via knockout or TKO and four submission victories. MMA News will keep you up to speed on Chimaev’s next fight.