Khamzat Chimaev Thinks Donald Cerrone Bout Would Be An ‘Easy Win’

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev thinks he’d easily defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Chimaev has quickly become a force to be reckoned with under the UFC banner. His first two bouts in the promotion were just 10 days apart. In his first bout, Chimaev earned a second-round submission over John Phillips. He followed that up by stopping Rhys McKee in the opening frame via TKO.

Khamzat Chimaev Thinks He’d Stop Donald Cerrone Easily

Chimaev spoke to Chael Sonnen following his first two impressive outings in the UFC. “Borz” made it clear that he feels facing “Cowboy” Cerrone would be an easy paycheck for him (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I don’t know (if I have an opponent yet). I train every day,” Chimaev said. “No, nothing (about Cerrone).”

“I would be happy if they give me him. He has a good name, but for me it’s an easy fight, easy win. I think first or second round, I would finish him.”

Cerrone last competed back in May. He took on former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a rematch. “Cowboy” lost the bout via unanimous decision. It’s Cerrone’s fourth loss in a row. He hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2019.

As for Chimaev, many feel the sky is the limit with him. He has a perfect pro MMA record of 8-0. While some think people are jumping the gun with Chimaev, others believe that his fighting style will be a recipe for disaster against his opponents as he climbs up the ladder. He’s already been called a more aggressive version of current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.