Khamzat Chimaev To Face Ranked Opponent In Main Event Fight Next

Khamzat Chimaev has rattled through his first 3 UFC opponents in quick succession. He needed just 17 seconds to knockout Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Las Vegas 11. Up next for the surging fighter will be a main event fight with a ranked opponent.

Chimaev confirmed as much on Twitter recently.

I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event

Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word .

Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 24, 2020

Dana White has previously stated that Chimaev will face a ranked opponent next. The #6 ranked Damian Maia is the assumed next opponent for him, though this is not official.

We talk with Ufc nobody in top 10 not schedule want to fight with me @Damianmaia I respect you I want to test myself and my Grappling against Legend like you 🥋 @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2020

Dana White confirms 5 round main event for Khamzat Chimaev against a ranked fighter #UFC253 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 24, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev was asked about facing Damian Maia at the UFC Las Vegas 11 press conference over the weekend.

“He’s the best jiu-jitsu in MMA,” Chimaev said about Maia. “Stop him, if I choke him out, then I have the best jiu-jitsu in MMA, we’ll see!”

Dana White also commented on his opinion of Chimaev so far.

“The guy’s special. I’ve been in this game my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like him. He’s special, he’s different and he wants to fight again,” Dana White said of Chimaev. “I’ve never been in a position where I’m like, ‘Who’s next?”