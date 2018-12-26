Amir Khan: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Proved They’re The Two Best Heavyweights

The month of December opened up with the biggest heavyweight fight boxing has seen in quite some time. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faced Tyson Fury inside the Staples Center from Los Angeles, California. Wilder and Fury put on a tremendous contest that will be remembered for years to come. It included a spectacular knockdown from Wilder that arguably could’ve been ruled a knockout.

However, when it was all said and done, the judges ruled the fight a majority split draw. With that being said, it will be interesting to see what’s next for both men. Wilder could very well step into the ring with heavyweight king Anthony Joshua next. Many believe Joshua is the all consensus best heavyweight on the planet right now.

A major unification bout between Joshua and Wilder is a strong possibility. But Amir Khan doesn’t see that happening. In fact, he believes a rematch between Fury and Wilder is next. A fight between two men who, in Khan’s eyes, proved are the two best heavyweights in the world (via Boxing Scene):

“I don’t think the Joshua fight will happen,” Khan said. “There’s a lot to lose for Joshua in that fight. But, I can see the rematch (between Wilder and Fury) happening more likely.”

“It was a great fight and I can’t wait to see the second one,” Khan said. “And I think it’s showed the world that the best two heavyweights in the world have to be Fury and Deontay Wilder. Because both of them look unbeatable.”

What do you think about Khan calling Wilder and Fury the two best heavyweights in the world?