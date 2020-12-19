Khaos Williams & Michael Pereira Warn Each Other: Don’t Get Too Crazy

Khaos Williams and Michel Pereira will both be looking to steal the show tonight at UFC Vegas 17, and one false move from the opponent will make that all the easier to achieve.

Three of the combined six fights between Khaos Williams and Michel Pereira have ended in a performance bonus, and when you pit both men against one another, the odds of a bonus may increase far beyond 50%. In the case of Khaos Williams, he has gone two for two: two fights, two bonuses after knocking out opponents Alex Morono and Abdul Razak Alhassan. And if Michel Pereira gets too occupied with trying to be a showman rather than protecting himself, Williams anticipates going three for three in devastating fashion.

“I really can’t speak on the future, but hopefully so,” Williams said during UFC Vegas 17 media day when asked if he predicts the fight will end early. “I know I put the work in, and I just know that it’s a fight. At the end of the day, like I say, if he come in here doing all that crazy stuff, he gotta pay and in a brutal way.”

As it happens, Michel Pereira has the same advice for Khaos Williams. Perreira has 37 total fights compared to Williams’ 12, so he believes Williams would be wise not to get “crazy” as well. And this is advice that Pereira expects Williams to heed during the fight.

“I don’t think [Williams] will come in as aggressively as he has in other fights,” Pereira told MMA Fighting. “I don’t know how he thinks, but I’m more experienced, I have 37 fights… I have three times more experience than him.

“If I were him, I wouldn’t come in like crazy because that could be very dangerous for him. But he has his style and we’ll respect that. I have mine, too, and I think it’s going to be a fun fight to watch.”

The craziness of UFC on ESPN: Thompson vs. Neal kicks off at 7:00 PM ET for the main card, and the prelims begin at 4:00 PM.

How do you see the fight playing out between Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams tonight?