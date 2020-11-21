Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira Set for Dec. 19

It will be fireworks galore on December 19 when walking highlight reels Khaos Williams battles Michel Pereira.

Mere days after turning in what Dana White hailed to be one of the most vicious knockouts he’s ever seen, Khaos Williams will be making a quick turnaround when he faces Michel Pereira at UFC on ESPN+43 as initially reported by ESPN.

At UFC on ESPN+ 41, Khaos Williams became the first man to knock out Abdul Razak Alhassan, and he did so with the first punch he landed. This knockout aligned with Williams’ previous 1st-round KO against veteran Alex Morono earlier this year has made Williams a viral sensation. More than half of Williams’ victories have come by KO/TKO, and thus far he has not seen the scorecards during his young UFC stint. Win or lose, there is a strong chance this trend will continue when he faces another prolific finisher in Michel Pereira.

Michel Pereira is no stranger to viral stardom, as his pre-fight and in-fight theatrics have made him a must-see attraction. But when he’s not dancing en route to the cage or doing backflips and cagewalks inside of it, he’s stopping opponents. 16 of Pereira’s 24 victories have been finishes, including both of his UFC victories. In his most recent bout, Pereira submitted Zelim Imadaev in a Performance of the Night showing. When he faces Khaos Williams next month, odds are that one or both of these men will take home fight bonuses once again.

With the addition of this welterweight banger, the current UFC on ESPN+ 43 lineup includes the following bouts:

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Deron Winn vs. Antonio Braga Neto

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Who do you think will add a victory to their highlight history at UFC on ESPN+43: Khaos Williams or Michel Pereira?