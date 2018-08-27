Japanese MMA Star Kid Yamamoto Diagnosed With Cancer

Kid Yamamoto has announced that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Yamamoto is considered to be a legend in mixed martial arts. He’s competed under the Shooto, K-1, Dream, and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promotions. Along the way, he won tournaments in Shooto and K-1. While Yamamoto would like to return to action, he’s in the biggest fight of his life right now.

Kid Yamamoto Diagnosed With Cancer

Yamamoto recently took to Instagram to reveal his cancer diagnosis. The Kawasaki born fighter kept it brief:

私事で急なご報告となりますが、私山本KID徳郁はガン治療のために頑張っています。 絶対元気になって、帰ってきたいと強く思っていますので温かいサポートをよろしくお願いします！ 山本KID徳郁 A post shared by Kid Yamamoto original (@kid_yamamoto) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

“Although it will be a personal report, I will do my best to treat cancer. I am absolutely energetic and I strongly want to return, so please give me a warm support!”

Yamamoto last competed back in Feb. 2015. He took on Roman Salazar at UFC 184. The fight was ruled a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke to Salazar. While Yamamoto had a rough stretch in his UFC run, it doesn’t take away from the destruction he laid out in Japan. At one point, Yamamoto had a record of 17-1, 1 NC.

MMA News wishes Kid Yamamoto and his family all the best during this difficult time.