‘King Mo’ Ends Retirement; Booked At Bellator 233

King Mo’s retirement from MMA did last long.

Back in June, Muhammad Lawal announced his retirement from MMA to take over a coaching role at American Top Team. Yet, he has agreed to come back for one final fight at Bellator 233, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported. He will be taking on Bellator newcomer, Andrew Kapel in a 195-pound catchweight bout on Nov. 8 in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The former Strikeforce champion says this will be his last fight.

“My last one,” Lawal said to ESPN. “My final one.”

In his last fight, he fought in RIZIN against Jiri Prochazka, where he lost by TKO in the third round. Why he is coming back is because he wants to end his career in Bellator.

“I wanted to end in Bellator,” he said.

King Mo is 21-9 and one no-contest in his career with notable wins over Quintin ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Jiri Prochazka, Cheick Kongo, and Gegard Mousasi among others.

Andrew Kapel, meanwhile, is 14-6 and riding a four-fight winning streak where he has been fighting on the regional scenes. The most notable name he has fought in UFC light heavyweight contender, Anthony Smith where ‘Lionheart’ won.