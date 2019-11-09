‘King Mo’ Knocked Out In Retirement Fight At Bellator 233 (Video)

Muhammed Lawal hoped to walk away from MMA competition with a win, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Last night (Nov. 8), Lawal went one-on-one with Andrew Kapel in the co-main event of Bellator 233. The action took place inside the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, OK. While “King Mo” had previously announced his retirement, he wanted one last fight under the Bellator banner. It didn’t end well for him as he was knocked out in the first round.

Bellator has released their official Bellator 233 highlight video. You can see Kapel’s knockout win over “King Mo” as well as highlights from other bouts on last night’s card (via MMAFighting).

Lawal ends his professional MMA career with a record of 21-10, 1 NC. He certainly had his share of accolades. “King Mo” captured Strikeforce light heavyweight gold and was the 2015 Rizin Heavyweight Grand Prix champion. In addition to that, Lawal was also the 2013 Bellator Summer Series Light Heavyweight Tournament champion.

Throughout his career, Lawal earned victories over the likes of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Gegard Mousasi, and Cheick Kongo to name a few. “King Mo” had his first professional MMA bout back in Sept. 2008, stopping Travis Wiuff in the first round via TKO.