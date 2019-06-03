King Mo Retires From MMA

Muhammed Lawal, aka King Mo has retired from MMA according to American Top Team. The 38-year-old has been fighting professionally since 2008 and has been a world champion. He has fought in promotions like Strikeforce, Bellator, and RIZIN among others.

He has beaten some of the top names in the sport like Gegard Mousasi and Quinton Jackson among others.

The news of his retirement was announced by American Top Team where he trains.

I just wanted to give @kingmofh a shout out and congrats for all he’s accomplished in this sport. For those that aren’t aware, he’s decided to “hang em up” and dedicate the next chapter of his life to coaching our pro fighters,” American Top Team wrote on Instagram. “I have to note, I’ve seen countless fighters train and walk through our doors and King Mo is hands down one of the best teammates I have ever seen. Beyond selfless. Proud to call him a teammate and even more excited to have him working and coaching full time with the squad. All the best Mo!! Congrats on a hell of a career!! Lets keep it positive and show this man some love!

King Mo ends his career with a record of 21-9 and on no-contest. The 38-year-old was coming off of three straight losses. There, he lost to Ryan Bader in the Heavyweight Grand Prix, Liam McGeary, and Jiri Prochazka where he fought for the RIZIN light heavyweight title. No matter what, Muhammed Lawal has been a part of some legendary fights. He has also been a top of the sport for quite some time now.

It was a historic career for King Mo.