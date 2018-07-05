Korean Zombie Calls Out Frankie Edgar for his Return Fight

The Korean Zombie, better known as Chan Sung Jung, has called for a fight against former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Jung was last seen competing inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner back in February of 2017 by defeating Dennis Bermudez after sitting out for 3.5 years due to military duty.

However, he then suffered a catastrophic setback after he ruptured his ACL and MCL, among other injuries. As a result, he had to pull out of his scheduled matchup against Ricardo Lamas at UFC 214.

On the flip side, Edgar picked up a decision win over Cub Swanson in the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1.

This comes after he suffered a loss to title contender Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The former champion believes he’s still close to a title shot and was keeping a close eye on UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway defending his title against the rising contender at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event. Obviously, with Holloway out of this fight, Ortega will wait until the champ is cleared to fight again.



The Korean Zombie is still itching to get back into the Octagon and one step closer to the featherweight title. Thus, he believes if he can beat Edgar then that would get him a title shot. And that’s the reason he called out Edgar during an interview with AOMG (via Fansided).

“Frankie Edgar, are you watching? I guess from your point of view, you probably don’t want this fight and I guess you don’t have to fight me. You really don’t, but there’s no one to fight. So if you want to fight, get in touch.”

What are your thoughts on this potential fight? Sound off in the comment section.