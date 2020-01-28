Korean Zombie Continues To Criticize Placement On UFC Rankings

Chan Sung Jung, also known as the “Korean Zombie,” is still not happy with his spot on the UFC featherweight rankings.

Jung finds himself in the fourth spot on the UFC 145-pound ladder, while Brian Ortega holds the number two position. The “Korean Zombie” takes issue with this as he has gone 3-1 in his last four outings while Ortega hasn’t had a bout since Dec. 2018. On top of that, Jung is coming off a massive first-round TKO victory over Frankie Edgar.

Korean Zombie Doubles Down On UFC Rankings Criticism

Late last year, Jung took to social media to express his displeasure with the UFC rankings. In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, the “Korean Zombie” further explained the issue he has with his placement. (h/t The Body Lock).

NOTE: The video does have English subtitles. Click the closed caption button within the YouTube player.

“I was shocked that Brian Ortega came in second place,” Zombie said. “The last time Ortega won a fight was 20 months ago. Ortega last won 20 months ago when he defeated Frankie Edgar and he lost to Holloway about 13 months ago. That was the last fight Ortega competed in. It doesn’t make sense how he still remains as second place when his last win was so long ago.

“Third place is Zabit Magomedsharipov. So he beat someone [Calvin Kattar] who is in 11th place. I remember he beat [Jeremy] Stephens, but even then, Stephens was only ranked at 6th place. It is hard to understand how he is still in 3rd place.”