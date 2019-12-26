Korean Zombie Criticizes UFC About His Placement In Updated Ranking Report

Chan Sung Jung aka ‘Korean Zombie’ is not happy with the UFC’s updated rankings after UFC Busan.

There, in the main event, Korean Zombie TKO’d Frankie Edgar in the first round for his second win in a row. In June, he also knocked out Renato Moicano in under a minute in the main event of UFC Greenville.

Yet, when the rankings got updated, Korean Zombie was ranked fourth which he doesn’t agree with. Instead, he thinks he should be ranked two behind Max Holloway.

“One gained victory over an 11th ranker, and another hadn’t fought in 13 months. This ain’t a voting system for popularity I’m number 2. 🤦‍♂️ #ufc,” Korean Zombie wrote.

Of course, Korean Zombie is referring to Brian Ortega, who he was scheduled to fight at UFC Busan, but pulled out due to injury. Zabit Magomedsharipov, meanwhile, beat Calvin Kattar who was ranked 11th at the time.

Whether or not Korean Zombie will get the next title shot or have to take one more fight is to be seen. But, there is no question he is not happy with where he is ranked or the entire rankings system.