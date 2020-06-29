Korean Zombie Fires Back At Brian Ortega: ‘Stay Calm Waiting For Me’

Korean Zombie has fired back at Brian Ortega for saying he is not signing the fight contract.

For months now, Zombie and Ortega have been linked to fight one another. That was expected to take place at UFC Busan, but “T-City” pulled out due to a knee injury. Since then, Ortega slapped Jay Park, one of Zombie’s good friends at UFC 248 which caused a scene. Since then, the two have taken shots at one another on social media, but a fight has still not been booked.

Ortega got frustrated with no fight contract and took to Instagram to tell Zombie to stop ducking him.

“Someone tell Korean zombie sign the contract. You been asked multiple times already. Give the fans what they want to see and quit stalling,” Ortega wrote.

Korean Zombie quickly saw that and told Brian Ortega he can’t get into the States due to COVID-19 but offered to fight him on Fight Island in July. If not, he says stay calm waiting as the two will meet soon.

“I am sure you are aware why I can’t go to the states at this time. If you would come to Korea, I am ready even in July. Otherwise, stay calm waiting for me. #seeyousoon,” Korean Zombie wrote on Instagram.

Korean Zombie is currently on a two-fight winning streak where he scored first-round knockout wins over Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano. Chan Sung Jung is currently fourth in the featherweight division.

Brian Ortega, meanwhile, has not fought since UFC 231 in December of 2018 where he suffered a TKO loss to Max Holloway for the featherweight belt. Since then, he has been dealing with numerous injuries.

Right now, there is no other fight to make but Zombie vs. Ortega, where hopefully it can happen later this year where the winner could very well earn a title shot.