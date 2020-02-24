Korean Zombie Set For Eye Surgery, Hoping For Summer Return

Chan Sung Jung aka Korean Zombie has decided to get eye surgery and will be out for a couple of months.

Following Zombie’s win over Frankie Edgar, he revealed he was having vision problems. Since then, he was talking to doctors in Korea and the States to get medical exams done. And, after talking to a couple of doctors, Korean Zombie revealed he is set to surgery.

“Finally, I decided to get the surgery done in Phoenix soon,” Jung said to MMA Junkie. “I am sure I will be able to get back to the cage around July or August because the surgeon says it is not a big surgery.”

When he is able to return, Korean Zombie has his eyes set on the featherweight champion in Alexander Volkanovski. Yet, Volkanovski may have to rematch Max Holloway next.

“Right now, my focus goes on Volkanovski,” Jung said. “If it would not work for me to fight the champion, I would be interested in fighting Ortega – but I want to make sure. At this moment, I want to fight Volkanovski.”

For now, Korean Zombie is focused on recovering from surgery and getting back to the Octagon in the summer.