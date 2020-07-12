‘Korean Zombie’ Thinks Alex Volkanovski’s Reign As UFC Featherweight Champion Is ‘Shameful’

Chan Sung Jung isn’t impressed by Alex Volkanovski’s performance at UFC 251.

Volkanovski put his UFC featherweight title on the line against Max Holloway in a rematch at UFC 251. The action took place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. After five rounds of action, Volkanovski was awarded the victory via split decision. This drew the ire of some, as the detractors felt Holloway did enough to win the fight. UFC president Dana White also believes the judges got it wrong.

Chan Sung Jung Takes Aim At Alex Volkanovski

The “Korean Zombie” was paying close attention to UFC 251. He took to his Instagram account to express his belief that Volkanovski was gifted a decision win.

“I am responding to yesterday’s title match against Volkanovski and Halloway. To be honest, it is shameful that Volkanovski is a champion of my weight class.

Give him to me then you don’t need to worry about the judges decision.

As you know, I won’t let the judges decide the result of my fight. I will finish him at the title match and that is what UFC fans want to watch.”

Volkanovski is looking to move on from Holloway after his second victory over “Blessed.” Potential options for Volkanovski include the “Korean Zombie,” Brian Ortega, and the winner of Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez. There’s also the chance that Henry Cejudo comes out of retirement and gets his wish of a featherweight title shot. Volkanovski has said he doesn’t believe fighting Cejudo would aid in his goal of becoming an MMA GOAT.

Jung has won two straight bouts. He’s coming off a first-round TKO victory over former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Before that bout, Jung stopped Renato Moicano in under one minute.