On Sept. 8, Kowalkiewicz will go toe-to-toe with Andrade on the main card of UFC 228. Many believe this will be a title eliminator. While former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants a third fight with Rose Namajunas, she’s already fallen short twice against “Thug” Rose. Many believe it’s time to get away from that rivalry.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz Eyeing UFC Title Shot With Win Over Jessica Andrade

Speaking to MMANews.pl, the “Polish Princess” said that it’s time for Namajunas to get a new challenger:

“I think so too, that this clash will be an eliminator and probably the majority of the world seems to be an eliminator. I do not want to insult Joanna, but she sometimes loses contact with reality and lives her legend. So looking logically, would Rose have to fight for the third time with the (fighter) she beat twice? Perhaps this one victory over Tecia will give Asia the opportunity to fight for the belt, but only when Rose first fights with someone else, so JJ will have to wait a long time. Master also has something to say. It is not that Asia is a queen and will always be like she says. Rose proved twice that she is better than her and she will just want to face another (fighter). I do not want to think about what will happen later and I focus on this duel with Jessica. This fight is an eliminator to fight for the belt and it seems to me that another fight Rose will fight with the winner of our fight.”

