Karolina Kowalkiewicz on Jessica Andrade: I Like the Challenge

At UFC 228, Karolina Kowalkiewicz will make her return to competition when she faces the #1 strawweight contender, Jessica Andrade, in a contest that will certainly give the division a lot to think about before and after bell time.

Kowalkiewicz is currently on a two-fight win streak, with victories over Felice Herrig and Jodie Esquiebel. And with Jessica Andrade being the #1 contender, a victory over Andrade would give Kowalkiewicz three straight victories, including over the #1 contender. Add this with the fact that she holds a win over the reigning strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, and a win over Andrade would make it difficult to argue against another title shot for the 32-year old. And while Jessica Andrade campaigned to fight Kowalkiewicz despite being the #1 contender, Kowalkiewicz claims that this is the fight that she wanted as well:

“I want the fight with her,” Kowalkiewicz told MMAjunkie. “I can’t wait.”

Kowalkiewicz’s anticipation for the fight does not mean she expects a cakewalk. Indeed, she is aware of the danger Jessica Andrade presents, and her dominant victories over names like Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres drives home the point of what kind of challenge awaits Kowalkiewicz at UFC 228:

“I like the pressure,” Kowalkiewicz said. “I know she’s a great fighter, very, very tough. It will be really tough fight, but I like challenge.”

UFC 228 takes place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on September 8th, with a main event to be determined.

How do you like Karolina Kowalkiewicz’s chances to defeat Jessica Andrade at UFC 228?