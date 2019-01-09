Karolina Kowalkiewicz Set To Return At UFC on ESPN 2

A big strawweight bout is set for UFC on ESPN 2 later this year. The event goes down from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 30th. We reported earlier today the UFC would be returning to “The City Of Brotherly Love” for its first event in the city in over seven years. There weren’t any fights announced for the card at the time.

However, now ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that Karolina Kowalkiewicz will be taking on Michelle Waterson in Philadelphia:

“Breaking: Michelle Waterson vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz will take place on the March 30 UFC Fight Night card in Philadelphia, per Dana White.”

Breaking: Michelle Waterson vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz will take place on the March 30 UFC Fight Night card in Philadelphia, per Dana White. pic.twitter.com/COzbs87tXd — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 9, 2019

It is the only fight announced for the card thus far. Kowalkiewicz was recently finished by Jessica Andrade via first-round knockout. It snapped a two-fight win streak for the former 115-pound title challenger. As for Waterson, “The Karate Hottie” is currently on a two-fight win streak.

A potential victory over Kowalkiewicz could possibly earn her the first UFC title opportunity of her career. Waterson was previously the atomweight champion during her days competing under the Invicta FC banner. We’ll keep you updated as more fights for UFC on ESPN 2 are announced.

What do you think about Kowalkiewicz returning against Waterson?