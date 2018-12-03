Kron Gracie vs. Alex Caceres Booked For UFC 233 In Anaheim

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Kron Gracie has made his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Gracie will go one-on-one with Alex Caceres in his UFC debut on Jan. 26. UFC president Dana White confirmed the news to ESPN. That event is UFC 233 and it’ll take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Kron is the son of BJJ legend Rickson Gracie. Kron began his professional mixed martial arts journey back in Dec. 2014. He defeated Hyung Soo-Kim in the first round via armbar. He would go on to submit Asen Yamamoto, Hideo Tokoro, and former UFC fighter Tatsuya Kawajiri. Gracie will be competing in an MMA bout outside of Japan for the first time in his career.

The Los Angeles area certainly isn’t unfamiliar territory for Gracie. Not only has he competed in BJJ matches in Los Angeles, but that is also where he currently resides. California is a state where many high-level mixed martial artists train. You can find stalwarts such as Daniel Cormier and Cain Velasquez training in San Jose under American Kickboxing Academy. Over at Cesar Gracie’s gym, you can find the Diaz brothers and Gilbert Melendez.

Caceres has shown grit and determination throughout his UFC run. He has been with the promotion since March 2011. He has garnered a record of 9-9, 1 NC under the promotion. While that record usually doesn’t equate to longevity in the world leader of MMA, Caceres is one of those rare exceptions due to his exciting fighting style.

Do you think Kron Gracie gets the job done in his UFC debut?