Krzysztof Jotko vs. Adam Yandiev Reported for UFC Moscow

The UFC has reportedly added a middleweight bout to its UFC Moscow card, as Krzysztof Jotko will square off against Adam Yandiev, who will be making his Octagon debut at the event, first reported by MMA Today.

While Yandiev will be making his debut in the contest, Jotko will be coming into the fight with an even 10 fights of UFC experience to draw from as he squares off with the newcomer. At one point during this 10-fight run, Jotko accumulated a five-fight win streak prior to the current three fight skid he is on, with losses suffered to David Branch, then Uriah Hall and Brad Tavares, with the last two losses coming by way of TKO. Jotko will look to clear the cobwebs currently ensnaring his career while giving his debuting foe some rookie woes of his own to consider.

Though a rookie to the UFC arena, Yandiev brings a 9-0 record with him to his new destination. Yandiev has experience in M-1 Global but has been inactive for the past three years. In what will be an interesting experience of ring rust meets debut, Yandiev will look to show his new audience what he is capable of and international fans who will ride with him to his new home that he’s still got it.

UFC Moscow will be headlined by Mark Hunt taking on Aleksei Oleinik and takes place September 15th from the Olympic Stadium.

If Jotko loses a fourth straight bout, do you think it will be curtains for his UFC career?