KSI Defeats Logan Paul In Rematch (Video)

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 is in the books.

The stage was set for a mega rematch between two polarizing YouTube personalities. KSI and Paul led a legit boxing card featuring WBO super middleweight and WBC lightweight title matches. In the end, the popularity of KSI and Paul is what earned them top billing.

Back in Aug. 2018, KSI and Paul shared the ring in an amateur boxing match. Prior to the fight, KSI earned a third-round TKO win over Joe Weller. Paul didn’t have a boxing match before meeting KSI. Their first encounter was held inside Manchester Arena. After six rounds of action, the first fight was ruled a majority draw.

The rematch took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The action was streamed live on DAZN. If you missed the action, don’t fret as the official Twitter account of DAZN USA posted highlights.

Logan Paul scores a knockdown over KSI, but is deducted two points.#KSILoganPaul2 pic.twitter.com/KIdOMIgEKb — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) November 10, 2019

Take a look at the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 highlights below.

MMA News provided live coverage of KSI vs. Paul 2. We provided full results from the card including the WBO super middleweight title bout between Billy Joe Saunders and Marcelo Esteban Cóceres, as well as the WBC lightweight championship tilt between Devin Haney and Alfredo Santiago Alvarez.