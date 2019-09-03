KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Date Set, Airing Exclusively On DAZN

KSI and Logan Paul will run it back on Nov. 9 at the Staples Center.

The two YouTube stars first fought back on Aug. 25 of 2018 in Manchester, England, the home country of KSI. The fight ended in a draw and the talk of a rematch immediately started.

Now, after months of deliberation, the two will run it back and when they do so, they will also turn pro for the first time. Meaning, the handguards will be off for this fight.

NEW SHOW! 🚨 #KSILoganPaul2



Headguards off. This time, it’s the pro game 👊



🥊 @KSIOlajidebt vs @LoganPaul



🏟 @STAPLESCenter, Los Angeles

🗓 November 9



💻 Live on @DAZN_USA



🎟 Tickets on pre-sale 9/10, general sale 9/14. Details to follow pic.twitter.com/0QsgNEoGsV — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn will also promote this event under the Matchroom Boxing banner. He is looking to make this a legitimate boxing event as undefeated Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super middleweight title on the undercard. So, the card will feature actual boxers not YouTubers like last time as the event was streamed on YouTube.

The rematch will also stream exclusively on DAZN, the streaming platformed announced earlier today.

Both KSI and Logan Paul have already chimed in on social media on the booking, with KSI just announcing it while the American said, “Finally. @KSIOlajidebt you’re f****d,” he wrote.

Before their first fight, Paul had no amateur or boxing experience but was a state wrestler. KSI, meanwhile fought Joe Weller, another YouTuber and TKO’d him.