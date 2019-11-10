KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Live Results Tonight (Nov. 9)

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 goes down tonight (Sat. November 9, 2019) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Californa. The world has been waiting to see this fight and there are also some good matches on the rest of the card for fight fans to enjoy.

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on DAZN. The main event begins around 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT. Catch the video footage of yesterday’s weigh-in here.

DAZN can be broadcast via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.

Their first fight went down in August of last year that saw them fight to a draw. Many people consider it the biggest amateur fight in boxing history.

Quick KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Results

Main card

Cruiserweight: KSI vs. Logan Paul

Super middleweight: Billy Joe Saunders (c) vs. Marcelo Esteban Cóceres

Lightweight: Devin Haney (c) vs. Alfredo Santiago Alvarez

Prelims

Super bantamweight: Ronny Rios def. Hugo Berrio by TKO, round 4

Super middleweight: Diego Pacheco def. Aaron Casper by TKO, round 4

Light heavyweight: Josh Brueckner def. Tyler Smith by unanimous decision (40-36 x3)

**Keep refreshing for live results**