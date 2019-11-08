KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (Nov. 8)

Popular YouTube personalities KSI and Logan Paul will share the boxing ring a second time and the weigh-ins are set to begin.

Back in Feb. 2018, KSI and Paul did battle in an amateur boxing event. After six rounds of action, the score totals were read. The bout was declared a majority draw. The rematch will be a professional bout scheduled for six three-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division.

DAZN will be the exclusive broadcast partner of this event in the United States. The official YouTube channel of DAZN USA will be airing the weigh-ins live today (Nov. 8) at 4 p.m. ET. You can catch the fight card tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET.

There will also be two title fights on tomorrow night’s card. WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders puts his gold on the line against Marcelo Esteban Coceres. WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney will defend his championship against Alfredo Santiago Alvarez.

KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 emanates from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Join MMA News as we will bring you live results of the card. Be on the lookout for highlights as well.

You can peep the live stream of the KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 weigh-ins below.