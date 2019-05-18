KSW 49 Results: Materla vs. Askham

KSW 49 takes place today (May 18).

The event will be held inside the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. You can watch the card live in its entirely on DAZN. In the main event, Michal Materla and Scott Askham will do battle in a rematch for the vacant middleweight title. Askham won their first encounter via TKO back in March 2018.

The co-main event will also feature a championship clash. Welterweight title holder Roberto Soldic will put his gold on the line against Krystian Kaszuboski.

KSW 49 features Karol Bedorf vs. Damian Grabowski, Norman Parke vs. Artur Sowinski, Erko Jun vs. Akop Szostak, Thiago Silva vs. Martin Zawada, Pawel Politylo vs. Antun Racic, Michal Andryszak vs. Luis Henrique, and Michael Dubois vs. Leszek Krakowski.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Below you’ll see live results of the full card. Keep refreshing this page for updates: