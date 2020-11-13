Kyoji Horiguchi Returns to MMA on New Year’s Eve at Rizin 26

Kyoji Horiguchi will return to MMA on New Year’s Eve at Rizin 26. Rizin Fighting Federation made the announcement in a press release that the former Rizin and Bellator Bantamweight Champion would return in a rematch against Kai Asakura. Asakura is the current Rizin Bantamweight Champion and the last opponent to hand Horiguchi a loss before being sidelined due to an injury at the end of 2019.

Fans might remember when Horiguchi defeated Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 222 making him the bantamweight Champion in two MMA promotions. With that being a rare feat in the sport Horiguchi was on track to do great things. However, in a non-title bout in Japan at Rizin 18, Horiguchi lost to Asakura via first-round knockout. Then, an injury would sideline him for 16 months causing him to vacate both titles.

With the last fight before being injured being a loss to Asakura, it makes perfect sense that he would want that fight in his return to action. ” I got finished when we last fought so I plan to get him back,” Horiguchi said in a statement and added, ” I have been watching all of his fights and I do believe that he has evolved a lot. I feel obligated to deliver an exciting fight to the fans who waited for my return for a year.”

While Horiguchi was away, Asakura stayed busy and became the Rizin bantamweight Champion at Rizin 23 last August. With the title on the line it looks like Horiguchi is looking to get back on track, but whether or not that includes the Bellator title as well remains to be seen in the current state of sports.

The COVID 19 pandemic has made the logistics of matchmaking difficult for MMA promotions and while Rizin 26 is said to be taking place at the Saitama Super Arena, only 5,000 spectators will be allowed inside to attend the event due to the government’s requirements regarding the pandemic. 2021 might be different but for now, fight bubbles and safety with little or no fans are how combat sports have been moving forward. But, it would be nice to see that cross-promotion return especially with Bellator’s new home on CBS Sports Network.

How do you think Horiguchi will do in his return?