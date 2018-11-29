Ricardo Lamas ‘Fortunate’ To Be Alive After Fighting With Blood Clot In Argentina

Ricardo Lamas picked up a third-round TKO victory over Darren Elkins in the co-main event of UFC Argentina earlier this month (Sat. November 17, 2018). It was a hard-fought victory, as Elkins isn’t an easy foe to put away. Lamas’ victory inside the Octagon in Argentina ended a two-fight losing streak, however, it looks like that victory was a lot more difficult to earn than initially realized.

Soon after his win, Lamas revealed he was battling through a blood clot against Elkins. During his flight to Argentina, a blood clot formed in Lamas’ calf from sitting in a tight space for so long. If the clot had become dislodged during Lamas’ fight with Elkins, Lamas could’ve lost his life.

Thankfully, nothing of the sort happened and Lamas made it through the contest healthy. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Lamas detailed just how fatal the clot could’ve actually been. He said he’s “fortunate” to be alive after the ordeal:

“Worst-case scenario if a blood clot gets dislodged it could travel to your lungs or even your heart, so yeah it could be fatal,” Lamas said. “Yeah, I just feel very fortunate, what else can you feel?

“I’m fortunate because in a case like that, something could’ve happened. I felt good, so we’ll see. I’m just trying to take care of this right now. Got some blood tests done to see if I’m genetically predisposed to getting them or something, and if I am, we’re going to have to figure something out, but just taking it day by day.

“So we’ll deal with this first and then we’ll deal with the fighting afterwards.”

What do you think about Lamas fighting through UFC Argentina with a blood clot?