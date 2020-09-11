Lambert Confirms Colby Covington Training At MMA Masters

American Top Team Owner Dan Lambert revealed that Colby Covington is training at MMA Masters ahead of his Sept. 19 fight against Tyron Woodley.

“Colby’s not at our gym anymore, he’s been doing his own thing,” Lambert told MMA News. “He’s got “Team Colby” going on. He’s doing some training over at MMA Masters and they’ve got some really good guys over there and some really good coaches. Guys that used to be part of our team at one time. Daniel Valverde, who’s just an amazing jiu-jiitsu practitioner. F—ing guy kicked my ass 1000 times and he’s got a good team.”

Covington (15-2) hasn’t competed since his TKO loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 in December which snapped his seven-fight win streak. The 32-year-old will look to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Woodley (19-5-1) will be looking for his first victory since Sept. 2018 after dropping his second straight fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC Fight Night in May. The 38-year-old has never lost three straight fights.

Despite Covington’s recent departure from ATT earlier this year, Lambert won’t be cheering for either side on Sept. 19.

“I still consider Colby a friend … and I like T-Wood a lot obviously, I’ve had a long relationship with him too,” Lambert said. “You know, I’ll watch the fight. I’m not gonna sit there and try to play sides or cheer. I’m probably going to be happy for somebody getting a win and feel bad for the other guy getting a loss.”

UFC Fight Night takes place on Sept. 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley faces Colby Covington in the main event.