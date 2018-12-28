Lance Armstrong Calls Jeff Novitzky A ‘Star F*cker’

Lance Armstrong isn’t buying what Jeff Novitzky is saying.

Novitzky is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) VP of Athlete Health & Performance. He has taken some heat for his comments on the UFC 232 relocation. UFC 232 was moved to Inglewood, California when a trace amount of turinabol was found in Jon Jones’ system. The Nevada State Athletic Commission wouldn’t clear Jones to fight, but the California State Athletic Commission did. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) determined that the result was due to a pulsing effect.

Lance Armstrong Rips Jeff Novitzky

Infamous cyclist Armstrong, who dealt with his own doping fiasco, recently took to Instagram to bash Novitzky ahead of the UFC employee’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (via MMA Weekly):

“[Couple of questions]. Why the double standard for Jones and others? And let’s get right to it, what does the science and scientists say? I think I know the answer, but let’s let the star f*cker speak to it.”

Many fighters have spoken out about USADA’s alleged favoritism. Sean O’Malley recently questioned USADA’s consistency. Frank Mir also claimed his situation was similar to Jones’ but that he didn’t get the same treatment that “Bones” did.

UFC 232 will take place inside The Forum as opposed to the T-Mobile Arena. The co-main event will see women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg put her gold on the line against women’s bantamweight queen Amanda Nunes. Also featured on the card will be Carlos Condit vs. Michael Chiesa, Corey Anderson vs. Ilir Latifi, and Chad Mendes vs. Alex Volkanovski.

