Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun to Headline PFL 4, Full Card Announced

The headliner and full card for PFL 4 have been set.

The featherweights and heavyweights will take the stage to shine their talents under the recently rebranded promotion. The Professional Fighters League announced on Friday, June 30, 2018 that the lineup for their next event had been finalized.

PFL 4 is slated to go down on July 19 in Long Island, N.Y at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

It’s been well documented that under their new tournament style format, Each fighter will compete in three regular season fights. Those with the best records will move on to a playoff and then the championship round.

Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.

Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event of this show.



At the end of PFL 4, the top eight featherweight and heavyweight fighters who get the most points will advance to a single elimination playoffs. This will lead to the finalists will compete on Dec. 31 for a division championship and a $1 million prize.



The Card



Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun



Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie



Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May



Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler



Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins



Jared Rosholt vs. Kelvin Tiller



Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Magomed Idrisov



Max Coga vs. Marcos Galvao



Timur Valiev vs. Lee Coville



Shawn Jordan vs. Josh Copeland

Do you plan on watching this event? Sound off in the comment section.