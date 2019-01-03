Lando Vannata Re-Signs with the UFC with Four-Fight Contract

Lando Vannata’s free agency has come to an end, and he is staying put in the UFC.

Lando Vannata made his memorable UFC debut in 2016 when he took Tony Ferguson to the brink of defeat on two weeks’ notice in what would have been a monumental upset in the lightweight division. That would be the first of many bonuses for Vannata, as he took home the Fight of the Night for that performance. In Vannata’s next bout, he knocked out UFC veteran John Makdessi via spinning wheel kick, earning Vannata Performance of the Night honors.

Lando Vannata is known as one of the most thrilling strikers in the promotion, but has not come away from any of his last four bouts with a victory. He suffered losses to David Teymur at UFC 209 and Drakkar Klose at UFC 226, both by unanimous decision. He was also on the receiving end of two draws, one to Bobby Green at UFC 216 and the other, in his most recent bout, to Matt Frevola at UFC 230 in what was the final fight of his UFC contract:

“Currently, right now, I’m a free agent,”” Vannata said following his UFC 230 bout against Matt Frevola. “That was the last fight of my contract. So I don’t know. We’ll see where the wind takes us. We’ve got a lot of talking to do, a lot of discussing to do, and negotiations, and we’ll see what happens.”

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Lando Vannata would put an end to the suspense and speculation, announcing that he has re-signed with the UFC for four more fights:

“Signed back up for four more fights with the @ufc. Buckle your seatbelts and hold on tight, 2019 is gonna be a wild ride,” Vannata wrote.

Who would you like to see Lando Vannata fight in his first bout of 2019?