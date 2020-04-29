Leon Edwards Bashes ‘Clout Chaser’ Tyron Woodley

Leon Edwards believes Tyron Woodley is accusing everyone of clout chasing but he’s actually describing himself.

Edwards and Woodley were scheduled to clash in March. The coronavirus pandemic ruined those plans. Edwards couldn’t adjust to the planned location change due to the travel situation. Ultimately, the UFC London event was postponed.

Edwards Calls Woodley The Real ‘Clout Chaser’

Appearing on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast, Edwards said that Woodley needs to take a look in the mirror before accusing others of clout chasing.

“He’s saying everyone is clout chasing, but I think he’s one of the biggest clout chasers. He’s going out and calling out the middleweight champion, Izzy, and just calling for other random fights – it seems to me that’s a clout chaser. He’s chasing around other peoples’ clout by trying to get a fight with them, he’s trying to use their name to build his name. I think he’s lost; he just doesn’t know where he stands now or what he wants to do.”

UFC president Dana White is in the process of rebooking all fights that were postponed. Lately, Woodley hasn’t shown much interest in getting his bout with Edwards booked again. “Rocky” has hurled jabs at “The Chosen One” because of this.

Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He hasn’t been defeated since Dec. 2015. That was a unanimous decision loss at the hands of current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

As for Woodley, he hasn’t competed since his March 2019 title loss to Usman. “The Chosen One” was going to fight Robbie Lawler in a rematch back in June 2019 but he suffered a hand injury and was forced off the UFC Minneapolis card.