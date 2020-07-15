Leon Edwards Believes He’d “Dominate” Jorge Masvidal In Potential UFC Matchup

Leon Edwards knew Kamaru Usman would defeat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 and believes a similar outcome would take place if the UK fighter ever fought “Gamebred.”

“I truly believe I’d dominate him,” Edwards told MMANews. “I’m just the better overall fighter. He’s got good hands but apart from that, I don’t see what Masvidal does that’s good. I’ve trained and sparred with way better strikers than Masvidal.”

Edwards (18-3) hasn’t competed since he defeated former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos by decision at UFC on ESPN 4 in July 2019. Despite his current eight-fight win streak, “Rocky” doesn’t think the UFC will grant him the next welterweight title shot.

“I feel like (the UFC) comes with the setting, and come and say ‘if you both want a title shot fight for it,” Edwards said. “I know Usman is saying at the moment he wants to have a little time off with his daughter. I know he probably won’t fight now until the end of the year. I don’t want to sit around and wait. I would like to be active and hopefully fight in September.”

The 28-year-old also revealed he’s only interested in fighting Usman, Masvidal or Gilbert Burns next. Other top 170-pound fighters like Colby Covington and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson arent appealing to Ultimate Training Centre product. The American Top Team standout Masvidal is at the top of the list.

“Masvidal, I think that would be the biggest fight,” Edwards explained. “We got beef between each other. I think that would be the biggest fight and the most entertaining fight.”

