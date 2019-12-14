Leon Edwards Believes Kamaru Usman Win At UFC 245 Is ‘Best Scenario’

If Leon Edwards is going to get a title shot, he believes he needs Kamaru Usman to beat Colby Covington at UFC 245.

The two are set to share the Octagon in hours and it is a fight many fans are split on. Leon Edwards believes it will be a close fight but gives a slight advantage to Usman.

“The way I look at is: they’re both the same kind of stylistic fighters,” Edwards told MMAFighting’s Eurobash. “They’re both wrestlers that are learning how to strike, and that’s it really. I look at them both like they’re the same fighter.

“I probably give the strength and one-shot power to Usman, but I don’t know. I’d probably put my money on Usman to win.”

If Edwards had his pick, it would be Usman defending his belt so he can get his rematch against the champion. He thinks that is the ideal scenario for him to get revenge and win the title. But, if it happens to be Covington, he is fine by that as he doesn’t like “Chaos”.

“Like I said, I’ll fight any of them,” he said. “I’d probably prefer it to be Usman so I could go out there and beat him for the world title, get my revenge and the win. That would probably be the best scenario, but I couldn’t give a shit if Colby wins. I don’t like him either.”

In the end, Leon Edwards is hoping he will take on Tyron Woodley next and then if he wins gets to rematch Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.