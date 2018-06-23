Leon Edwards Reveals Why he Called Out Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards called out Jorge Masvidal after a big win over Donald Cerrone, and now he’s explaining why.

Earlier today (June 23), Edwards took on Cerrone in the main event of UFC Singapore. The action was held inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Going into the bout, Edwards was the 13th ranked UFC welterweight, while Cerrone held the 11th position.

After five rounds of action, Edwards was awarded the unanimous decision victory. The fight was close and all three judges only had “Rocky” winning by one round. Edwards has now extended his winning streak to six.

During his post-fight interview with Dan Hardy, Edwards called out Masvidal. He later explained why “Gamebred” is a suitable foe for his next outing (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was going on the rankings, and everyone else was matched up. Masvidal, he’s been around the game a long time, so why not go out there and take him out? To bring the UFC back to Birmingham and headline the bill with my teammate Tom Breese and my brother Fabian would be amazing.”

Masvidal last competed back in Nov. 2017. He fell short in his bout with Stephen Thompson via unanimous decision. In the bout prior, he was defeated by Demian Maia via split decision. The loss prevented “Gamebred” from competing for the welterweight title.

As of late, Masvidal has been involved in a beef with Neil Magny. The two went back-and-forth over why they didn’t fight at UFC Liverpool. It’s possible that the bout may be in the cards, so Edwards may need to target another 170-pounder.

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC takes things slow with Edwards or if they give him an opportunity at a top ranked welterweight as they did with Darren Till.

Who do you think Leon Edwards should fight next?