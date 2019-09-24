Leon Edwards Claims He’ll Receive UFC Title Shot If Usman vs. Covington Falls Through Again

Leon Edwards claims he’s been told that he’s next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight gold if Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington falls apart again.

The UFC had hoped to book welterweight champion Usman against Covington for the UFC 244 main event on Nov. 2. Covington wasn’t happy with the offer that was made and negotiations stalled. The UFC tried going with Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal, but those talks fizzled out as well. Now, it’ll be Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz headlining UFC 244.

Leon Edwards Says He’s Next If Covington Doesn’t Sign On

Edwards appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, “Rocky” said he was told by the UFC that he’ll get a title opportunity if talks between Usman and Covington go awry once more (via MMAJunkie.com).

“They said if the Colby (Covington) fight can’t get done, then I’m the next in line, so I believe I will be next in December,” Edwards said on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.”

Edwards went on to say that he’s deserving of a title opportunity and he’ll be ready to roll.

“They’re at a stalemate,” Edwards said. “I think Colby (Covington) is asking for too much money or whatever it is, but I put my name in the hat, and I told them I am ready to go. I deserve the shot, I’m on the second most win streak in the whole division, so I believe I deserve the shot.”

