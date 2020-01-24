Leon Edwards Claims He’s Been Promised UFC Title Shot If He Beats Tyron Woodley

Leon Edwards has a major claim regarding his next bout with Tyron Woodley.

Edwards and Woodley will do battle on March 21. The welterweight tilt will serve as UFC London’s main event. “Rocky” is hoping to extend his winning streak to nine.

Edwards Says He’s Guaranteed UFC Title Shot If He Beats Woodley

TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter spoke to Edwards, who claimed that he has been guaranteed a shot at the UFC welterweight championship if he defeats Woodley (h/t BJPenn.com).

According to @Leon_edwardsmma, his new contract states that he will earn a welterweight title shot if he defeats Tyron Woodley on March 21 in London.



— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 23, 2020

“I think Usman is injured at the moment they’re saying, so if we can fight in March and he’s still free before summer, I think I’ll be the next in line. That’s what written in my contract, that I’ll be the next in line,” Edwards said.

“After beating Tyron Woodley, I will receive a title shot next. After beating him, I’m guaranteed next in line.”

