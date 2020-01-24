Leon Edwards Claims He’s Been Promised UFC Title Shot If He Beats Tyron Woodley

Leon Edwards has a major claim regarding his next bout with Tyron Woodley.
Edwards and Woodley will do battle on March 21. The welterweight tilt will serve as UFC London’s main event. “Rocky” is hoping to extend his winning streak to nine.
Edwards Says He’s Guaranteed UFC Title Shot If He Beats Woodley
TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter spoke to Edwards, who claimed that he has been guaranteed a shot at the UFC welterweight championship if he defeats Woodley (h/t BJPenn.com).
“I think Usman is injured at the moment they’re saying, so if we can fight in March and he’s still free before summer, I think I’ll be the next in line. That’s what written in my contract, that I’ll be the next in line,” Edwards said.
“After beating Tyron Woodley, I will receive a title shot next. After beating him, I’m guaranteed next in line.”
Here’s a look at how the UFC London card is shaping up.
- Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards
- John Phillips vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Darren Stewart vs. Marvin Vettori
- Tom Aspinall vs. Raphael Pessoa
- Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Molly McCann
- Paul Craig vs. Ryan Spann
- Nicolas Dalby vs. Danny Roberts
- Gabriel Benitez vs. Lerone Murphy
- Marc Diakiese vs. Stevie Ray
- Makwan Amirkhani vs. Mike Grundy