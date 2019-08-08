Leon Edwards Claims Jorge Masvidal Turned Down UFC Fight Offer

Leon Edwards is ready to throw down, but he says Jorge Masvidal has other plans.

Edwards and Masvidal aren’t likely to exchange Christmas cards later this year. Back in March, the two were involved in a backstage incident post-UFC London. Masvidal’s post-fight interview with Laura Sanko was interrupted when he exchanged words with Edwards. The two approached each other and Masvidal landed punches on Edwards.

Edwards Says Masvidal Turned Down Fight Offer

“Rocky” has hurled ducking accusations Masvidal’s way, but now he’s saying an actual fight offer from the UFC was made. He told MMAJunkie.com that “Gamebred” turned it down.

“The only fight that makes sense now is me and Masvidal, and that’s the fight that I want,” Edwards said. “I spoke to the UFC. They want the fight. I want the fight. But Masvidal is turning the fight down. They say he doesn’t want the fight, so I don’t know. I’m just here. I’ll be ready to go at the end of the year and hopefully get one of those fights.

“They’re saying Masvidal said no, he doesn’t want the fight. He’s trying to outbid himself, saying he wants a stupid amount of money to fight. So I’m ready to go. I’m just waiting to see what happens, and so I’m looking forward to it. Hopefully we get the fight done.”

Edwards is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos. The win shot “Rocky” up the UFC welterweights rankings to get a hold of the fourth position. Meanwhile, Masvidal is the third-ranked UFC 170-pounder after his record-setting knockout victory over Ben Askren.