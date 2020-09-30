Leon Edwards Claims Jorge Masvidal Turned Him Down To Get A Rematch With Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards has claimed Jorge Masvidal turned down a fight with him to pursue the Nate Diaz rematch instead.

Ever since Masvidal gave Edwards the ‘three-piece and a soda’ backstage at UFC London in March of 2019 many fans wanted to see that fight happen. Yet, “Gamebred” went on to fight Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and then Kamaru Usman for the title.

Now, however, with both men not having a fight it makes sense but according to the Englishman, Masvidal declined the fight.

“I want the fight,” Edwards told MMA Fighting about the proposed fight with Masvidal. “The UFC wanted the fight. They offered it to him and he turned it down. He said he’d rather fight Nate Diaz. I don’t understand it. He claims he wants to get back to the title shot and fight for a world championship. I don’t understand what fighting a person like Nate Diaz will get you? I don’t know.

“I don’t know where his head’s at. I don’t know what the f**k he’s doing but I’m here, I’m ready. I’m willing to go.”

This has no doubt been a frustrating time for Leon Edwards who has not fought since July of last year. He was supposed to fight Tyron Woodley in March but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event was canceled. Since then, he has been calling to get a fight booked but nothing has come to fruition.