Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Leon Edwards Claims Jorge Masvidal Turned Him Down To Get A Rematch With Nate Diaz

By Cole Shelton
Leon Edwards wants
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Leon Edwards has claimed Jorge Masvidal turned down a fight with him to pursue the Nate Diaz rematch instead.

Ever since Masvidal gave Edwards the ‘three-piece and a soda’ backstage at UFC London in March of 2019 many fans wanted to see that fight happen. Yet, “Gamebred” went on to fight Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and then Kamaru Usman for the title.

Now, however, with both men not having a fight it makes sense but according to the Englishman, Masvidal declined the fight.

“I want the fight,” Edwards told MMA Fighting about the proposed fight with Masvidal. “The UFC wanted the fight. They offered it to him and he turned it down. He said he’d rather fight Nate Diaz. I don’t understand it. He claims he wants to get back to the title shot and fight for a world championship. I don’t understand what fighting a person like Nate Diaz will get you? I don’t know.

“I don’t know where his head’s at. I don’t know what the f**k he’s doing but I’m here, I’m ready. I’m willing to go.”

This has no doubt been a frustrating time for Leon Edwards who has not fought since July of last year. He was supposed to fight Tyron Woodley in March but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that event was canceled. Since then, he has been calling to get a fight booked but nothing has come to fruition.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMAFighting

Trending Articles

UFC

Dana White Confused By Paulo Costa’s ‘Very Weird’ UFC 253 Performance

Dana White thought the UFC 253 main event between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa was going to be more competitive.
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Teasing Return To 205 Means He Didn’t Want To Fight Dominick Reyes

Daniel Cormier has an interesting theory on Jon Jones hinting a return to light heavyweight following Jan Blachowicz becoming the new champion.
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya Odds Differ Widely Across Sportsbooks

How big of a favorite is Jon Jones over Israel Adesanya? Well, that depends on whom you ask. Talks...
Read more
UFC

UFC 254 Main Card Revealed, To Feature Six Fights

The UFC has revealed the main card for the very solid UFC 254 pay-per-view card that features six fights.
Read more
UFC

Jake Matthews Nearly Apologized To Diego Sanchez During Ground & Pound

Jake Matthews picked up the most notable win of his career at UFC 253. On the prelims of the...
Read more

Latest MMA News

Bellator

Paul Daley Hospitalized After Bad Weight Cut, Bellator 247 Main Event Canceled

Paul Daley's fight against Derek Anderson that was scheduled to headline Bellator 247 from Milan, Italy tomorrow but the fight has now...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos Confident He’d KO Jan Blachowicz Again To Win The Belt

Thiago Santos believes if he and Jan Blachowicz the result would be the same. Santos and Blachowicz met in...
Read more
UFC

Paul Felder Hopes To Welcome Michael Chandler To The UFC

Paul Felder has made it clear he is interested in big fights and wants to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC.
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Attends Presidental Debate As A Guest Of Donald Trump

Colby Covington only proved his loyalty to Donald Trump even more on Tuesday night as he was seen supporting the President at...
Read more
UFC

Carlos Condit Interested In Nick Diaz Rematch

Carlos Condit is interested in welcoming Nick Diaz back to the Octagon to finally have their rematch. Condit and...
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Claims Jorge Masvidal Turned Him Down To Get A Rematch With Nate Diaz

Leon Edwards has claimed Jorge Masvidal turned down a fight with him to pursue the Nate Diaz rematch instead.
Read more
MMA

Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya Odds Differ Widely Across Sportsbooks

How big of a favorite is Jon Jones over Israel Adesanya? Well, that depends on whom you ask. Talks...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Vows To Get A Rematch With ‘Human Trash’ Israel Adesanya After His Post-Fight Celebration

Paulo Costa is not happy with Israel Adesanya and how he celebrated his second-round TKO win to defend his belt.
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Believes Jon Jones Teasing Return To 205 Means He Didn’t Want To Fight Dominick Reyes

Daniel Cormier has an interesting theory on Jon Jones hinting a return to light heavyweight following Jan Blachowicz becoming the new champion.
Read more
UFC

Colby Covington Praises Dana White For Not Silencing Fighters

Colby Covington has nothing but praise for UFC president, Dana White for not silencing fighters. Covington had some controversial...
Read more
UFC

Jake Matthews Nearly Apologized To Diego Sanchez During Ground & Pound

Jake Matthews picked up the most notable win of his career at UFC 253. On the prelims of the...
Read more
MMA

Jones Jones Fires Back At Israel Adesanya, Says He’d Tear His Arm Off

Israel Adesanya said he still wants to face Jon Jones following his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. Adesanya said he...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube