Leon Edwards Continues To Call For Jorge Masvidal Bout

Leon Edwards wants to fight Jorge Masvidal and he won’t give up on his desire to make it happen.

There is history between Edwards and Masvidal. Back in March 2019, the two were involved in a backstage incident at a UFC London event. During an interview with Laura Sanko, Masvidal exchanged words with Edwards. This led to “Gamebred” approaching “Rocky” and punching him in the face.

Leon Edwards Calling For Bout With Jorge Masvidal

Edwards took to his Instagram account to once again express his desire to fight Masvidal.

“Let’s make it happen, it’s the only fight that make sense for me outside the championship @ufc @ufceurope @danawhite @gamebredfighter.”

Last month, Edwards told MMA News that he feels he’d dominate Masvidal if they ever share the Octagon. Edwards also said he feels the bout makes too much sense not to book given the history. With UFC president Dana White saying Gilbert Burns is next in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold, it could open the door for Edwards vs. Masvidal.

Edwards hasn’t competed since July 2019 when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision. He was scheduled to take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley earlier this year but travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis put a stop to that plan.

As for Masvidal, he challenged Usman for the UFC welterweight championship back in July. “Gamebred” lost the bout via unanimous decision. It’s Masvidal’s first loss since Nov. 2017. He was riding a three-fight winning streak.