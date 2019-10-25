Leon Edwards Denies Report Claiming He’s On Standby For UFC 244

Leon Edwards will not be making his way to New York City for UFC 244.

Nate Diaz sent the MMA world in a tailspin when he claimed to be off the UFC 244 card. Diaz said his drug test result came back and revealed elevated levels. He claimed he was told it could be due to a tainted supplement, but he feels he was set up.

Your all on steroids not me pic.twitter.com/ykrZmRIoPS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2019

“I’m not gonna make it out to NYC for fight week next week because they say I tested with elevated levels that they say might be from some tainted supplements. I call false on that cause I only take Whole Food or natural food supplements. I don’t even eat meat. So until UFC, Usada or whoever is F*****G with me Fixes it, I won’t be competing. I’m not gonna play their game and try and hide it or keep quiet, as they suggested. I’m not gonna have my name as tainted as a cheater like these other motherf*****s who keep quiet until after the fight just so they can get paid. f****n cheaters.

“I don’t give a f**k about some money over my dignity and my legacy. I’m not playing along with this bulls**t. I’m not staying quiet and figuring it out after the fight. That’s cheating. So fight game I’ll see you when I see you. Sincerely, The releast baddest mother f****r in the game,” Diaz tweeted.

Leon Edwards Shuts Down Report Of Being On Standby

Yesterday (Oct. 24), it was reported by Chisanga Malata that Edwards was on standby in case there was an issue with the UFC 244 main event. “Rocky” took to social media to reveal that while he did offer to step up, he was denied and is not on standby.

Bad news Regarding Nate, I did offer when the fight was made to stay ready but the UFC unfortunately said no. So I won't be making the trip to NYC. But I will be ready for December 14th — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 25, 2019

Before Edwards spoke out on the situation, MMAFighting’s Damon Martin reported that Edwards was indeed not on standby.

Getting a lot of "we can't comment" from folks surrounding the #UFC244 main event. Seems like everybody is guessing at this moment.



One thing I was told is that Leon Edwards has not been on standby as a backup, although I'm sure he'd love the chance to fight Masvidal. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 24, 2019

