Leon Edwards Eyes Rematch With Kamaru Usman After UFC San Antonio

Leon Edwards has a tough task ahead of him as he takes on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC San Antonio. It will no doubt be a tough fight, and one the Englishman is excited about.

“This is a fight now to prove my case I’m one of the best fighters in the world,” Edwards told MMA Junkie. “Beat a former world champion, he’s ranked No. 3 (in the UFC rankings) and to go out there and put on a performance, I’m thinking I’m going to. I know after this I deserve a title shot or at least the No. 1 contender.”

Should he get past ‘RDA’, Edwards believes the rematch against Kamaru Usman next makes sense. The two fought back in 2015, which also happened to be the Englishman’s last lost. It went the distance but “Rocky” knows he could do better.

“The story is already made for me and Usman,” Edwards said. “It’s the perfect scenario. He’s the last guy to beat me three or four years ago. I feel it’s the perfect story. Since that to win everything, beat everything, then get that rematch and beat him for the world title, that’s like a perfect fairytale story. So, why not?”

For that to happen he first has to get past Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday. Should he do that, he definitely has a case for a title shot.