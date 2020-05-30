Leon Edwards Feels Jorge Masvidal Is Running From UFC Title Shot

Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal is avoiding a UFC welterweight title opportunity.

It seemed like a no brainer for the UFC to book Masvidal against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman for July. In fact, UFC president Dana White once said that was the plan. Fast forward to around the mid-2020 mark and the bout isn’t a guarantee. White has even said that there may be other plans for “Gamebred.”

Edwards Thinks Masvidal Is Avoiding UFC Title Shot

Speaking to LowkickMMA.com, Edwards expressed his belief that Masvidal may be trying to avoid a showdown with Usman.

“It’s weird,” Edwards said. “It’s very weird. In the history of the sport I’ve never known someone to turn down a title shot. Like, literally running away from a title shot, it’s weird. He’s either outbidding himself or just now saying he’s fighting (Nate) Diaz. I know he’s probably a bigger name but as far as technically when it’s all said and done you want to be a champion don’t you? And he does want to be a world champion so it’s weird, I don’t know, I don’t know how to take it.”

There is bad blood between Edwards and Masvidal. Back in early 2019, Edwards and Masvidal were in separate bouts on the UFC London card. Both men emerged victorious in their bouts but things got ugly between the two backstage. After some words were exchanged, Masvidal punched Edwards.

Edwards finds himself near the top of the heap in the welterweight division. He was set for a bout with former 170-pound title holder Tyron Woodley but travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that plan. “Rocky” will wait until he knows he can travel to compete again but when he returns, he’s likely due for a number one contender fight or perhaps even a title shot.