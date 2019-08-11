Leon Edwards Fires Back At ‘P*ssy’ Jorge Masvidal

The war of words between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal appear to have no end in sight.

Back in March, things got physical between Edwards and Masvidal. Both men competed in separate bouts on the UFC London card. Masvidal earned a knockout win over Darren Till, while Edwards took a decision victory over Gunnar Nelson. During Masvidal’s backstage interview, Edwards exchanged words with “Gamebred.” Once they approached each other, Masvidal landed punches.

Masvidal Says He’ll ‘Murder’ Edwards When They Fight

Masvidal recently took part in a media scrum. The third-ranked UFC welterweight told reporters that he plans to hurt Edwards when they collide.

“I’m so happy that he’s winning,” (transcription via MMAJunkie.com). “And, I’m so happy that maybe somebody might think he’s a (worthy fight). Because everyone was saying Ben (Askren) was an amazing fighter before I fought him with all this grappling stuff. But after I five-seconded his ass, they’re saying he’s overrated.

“I’m going to beat Leon so bad, they’re going to say the same (expletive) about him. They’re going to say he’s overrated. There’s not one bone in my body that is not agreeing with what I’m saying. I’m going to murder that guy when we fight. He’s a scrub. You are a scrub, Leon, and you (expletive) know it. The fight will take place when I (expletive) say so. So sit there and eat those (expletive) words. I’m going to break that guy’s face.”

Leon Edwards Returns Fire

Edwards wasn’t going to be hold his tongue. “Rocky” blasted Masvidal on Twitter.

Shut the fuck up your a pussy, you will do nothing your a journey man stop chatting shit n let’s make the fight #runjorgerun — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) August 11, 2019

“Shut the f*ck up your a p*ssy, you will do nothing your a journey man stop chatting shit n let’s make the fight #runjorgerun.”

A bout between the two has not been made official. Many believe it would make sense to book the bout given their history and placement on the UFC welterweight rankings. There’s also the fact that Colby Covington is penciled in as the next title challenger for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight gold.