Leon Edwards Gives Update On Tyron Woodley Negotiations: ‘We’re Trying To Force Him To Come To London’

Leon Edwards says a fight between himself and Tyron Woodley as the main event of UFC London makes all the sense in the world.

Yet, Woodley recently came out and said he would not fight in London, and instead is looking to fight in the United States. Yet, Edwards believes that is the fight to make, but did get some good news as Woodley said he will fight him.

“I feel like the fans are pushing for this now. Now, they’re getting what I’ve been saying for years, that I’m the best fighter in the U.K. I’m proving it every fight,” Edwards said to Eurobash podcast on MMA Fighting. “I can see that they’re pushing to see that Woodley fight in the London main event and I think that’s the fight that makes sense.

“I’m hoping he takes it, but from what I’m hearing he won’t come to London. He says he’ll fight, but not in London. That makes no sense. We’re in negotiations now and hopefully I’ll know this week. I’m meeting with the UFC, so I’ll have more information about that and what’s going on. What I’m hearing is he doesn’t want to come to London. So we’re trying to force him to come to London.”

Leon Edwards also says the UFC wants that fight to happen, so the ball is still in Tyron Woodley’s court. Whether or not the scrap will happen is to be seen.

“The UFC wants it, I want it…we’re just waiting for [Tyron] Woodley now really,” Edwards said.

“I’m ready to go. I think that’s the fight that makes the most sense. Everyone else has been matched or has just fought. So I think me and Woodley, the former world champion, would be the next step to make. We’re pushing for it…hopefully it should get done.”