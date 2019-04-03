Leon Edwards Says Jorge Masvidal Fight Has To Happen

Leon Edwards insists that a bout with Jorge Masvidal must take place.

Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a backstage incident following UFC London last month. Edwards and Masvidal exchanged words during “Gamebred’s” interview. The two approached each other and Masvidal landed some punches that cut Edwards.

Edwards Gunning For Bout With Masvidal

Edwards spoke to BJPenn.com and said that even if it’s on the street, he will fight Masvidal:

“That fight has to happen, definitely that fight needs to happen. It’s either that next or I feel I deserve a top-5 opponent next, if not the world title shot. There’s not many men doing what I’m doing and beating the guys I’m beating at this level. I want to get that man [Masvidal] in the cage, but that’s just for fun, my aim is to be a world champion. So whatever gets me closer to the world title, that’s what is next for me. That’s just facts, I don’t need to put on a persona, that’s not me. I’m talking facts, it’s not trash talk, and this fight [with Masvidal] has to happen. I feel like this fight has to happen. If I see him on the street, it’s going to happen or it’s going to happen in the cage, but either way we are fighting, no matter what, we are fighting on sight. They [UFC] needs to make this fight happen just to kill the animosity a little bit, either way we are fighting, so they might as well make it in the cage.”

Edwards and Masvidal both competed on the UFC London card. “Rocky” earned a split decision win over Gunnar Nelson, while “Gamebred” knocked out Darren Till.